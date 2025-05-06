Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer & Talon Warburton Join Voice Cast for IRON MAN Animated Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney has revealed the cast of lead villains for Disney Jr.’s new animated series, Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4) voices the comically nefarious android Ultron, with Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) as the mischievous Swarm, and Talon Warburton (Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate) as Absorbing Man.

The series, which features young versions of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart), and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), premieres this summer on Disney Jr. and Disney+. It is the first Iron Man preschool series.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. To help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength. The series stars Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd, and Aidyn Ahn as the voices of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart), and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), respectively.

The show is executive produced by Sean Coyle (Puppy Dog Pals) and Harrison Wilcox (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends). James Eason-Garcia (Pupstruction) is co-executive producer and story editor, Alex Cichon (Lego Marvel: Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom) is supervising producer, Ashley Rideout (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends) is producer, and Michael Dowding (Hello Ninja) is supervising director. The series is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.

Photo credit: Disney Jr./Vince Bucci

