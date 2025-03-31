Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler Join HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Cast; Season 3 Begins Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production has commenced on the eight-episode third season of the HBO Original drama series House of the Dragon in the United Kingdom. Additionally, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler have joined the series as Ser Roderick Dustin and Ser Torrhen Manderly, respectively. Previously announced new season three cast includes James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. The Season 3 returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Check out BroadwayWorld's guide to stage actors in the first two seasons of the show here.

Season 3 directors are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere. House of the Dragon's co-creator/showrunner/executive producer is Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

