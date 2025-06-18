Tom Segura's BAD THOUGHTS Gets Season Two Order at Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has announced that Bad Thoughts, the comedy series from Tom Segura, has been renewed for a second season. The dark comedic show follows Segura as he navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world. The six-episode first season premiered on May 13, 2025.

In a statement, Segura said: It was such a thrill to get the opportunity to entertain and horrify audiences with our very Bad Thoughts on Netflix. We're all so excited to push things further with season 2. I promise your family will not approve of what we do."

The series was first announced in 2024, described as "a series of vignettes that will take the viewer through ridiculous and absurd situations that are characteristically Tom Segura." In addition to his role in the series, Segura has also been in talks to play Bob Zmuda and Clifton in the upcoming biopic about the life of comedian Andy Kaufman. Both projects would mark his first major acting roles.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth NETFLIX SPECIAL Sledgehammer released on July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. Segura’s television credits include Workaholics, Happy Endings, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, and How To Be A Grown Up.

Comments