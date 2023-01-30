Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tim Realbuto Nominated for Chandler Award For BOBCAT MORETTI

The prestigious awards show took place last night, Sunday January 29th in Arizona. 

Jan. 30, 2023  

Newly LA-Based actor, also known for his countless New York stage and concert work, Tim Realbuto was nominated for Best Leading Actor In A Motion Picture for his gripping, brave, transformative performance as the title character in 'BOBCAT MORETTI' at the Chandler International Film Festival Awards. The prestigious awards show took place last night, Sunday January 29th in Arizona.

Mr. Realbuto lost the prize to Armando Gutierrez, who plays the title character in the highly-anticipated new Jeff Bezos biopic 'BEZOS', another film that premiered at the festival, which, aside from Gutierrez, also stars Emilio Estefan, and Kevin Sorbo.

Starring opposite Realbuto in 'Bobcat Moretti', a boxing movie about redemption and health, includes strong, leading performances by the likes of Hollywood royalty Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, Coolio, Mindy Sterling, Louis Mustillo, Matt McCoy, Sheria Irving, Matt Peters, Jay Hieron, Carl McDowell, Jayden Rey, Jaxon Goldenberg, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland.

However, 'Bobcat Moretti' still had a great night! Co-written by Mr. Realbuto and director/producer Rob Margolies, 'Bobcat Moretti' won the prestigious Jury's Choice Award last night at a lavish ceremony, as well as receiving the most nominations over 120+ competition films.

At the Sunday evening ceremony, 'Bobcat Moretti' was nominated for four awards, including Best Feature Film as well as Best Leading Actor (Tim Realbuto for his work as Bobby "Bobcat" Moretti), as well as a win for the Jury Award for Best Film.

Realbuto, currently working in Los Angeles on his next project, was unable to make THE TRIP to the Arizona.

In a statement, Mr. Realbuto said "I tried and tried to get there, but my schedule just could not make it work this time around. I try extremely hard not to miss any event for the film. I'm deeply saddened that I couldn't attend the festival and awards ceremony to celebrate this film that I and countless others worked so hard on and means the absolute world to me, truly.

Rob (Bobcat's director, who was able to attend) kept on FaceTiming me during the ceremony to show me all of the nominations we were getting, and I just couldn't believe it. I want to thank the festival for having us and the voters and audiences who saw the film and embraced it. I'm so sorry that I couldn't be there to celebrate the film (as well as all of the other wonderful films on display) this week.

I hate missing premieres more than anything, but this one just wasn't in the cards for me this time. Hopefully they invite me back and congratulations to all of the winners and nominees! Keep on creating great work, the work that YOU are passionate about."

Next month, 'Bobcat Moretti' will make it's South Carolina premiere at the Beaufort International Film Festival, where the movie is nominated in several categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Director (Rob Margolies), Best Leading Actress in Any Motion Picture (Vivica A. Fox), Best Film Score (Ilan Rubin), and Best Leading Actor in Any Motion Picture (Tim Realbuto) - Mr. Realbuto previously won The Beaufort Award for Best Leading Actor in 2020 for his acclaimed work in the Indie film 'YES.'



