Theatrical Release Of BOB SPIT – WE DO NOT LIKE PEOPLE Announced

The film will open Wednesday, December 15 at Laemmle NoHo 7 in Los Angeles.

Dec. 13, 2021  

Outsider Pictures has announced the U.S. theatrical release of Bob Spit - We Do Not Like People (Bob Cuspe - Nós Não Gostamos de Gente), a stop-motion animation directed by Cesar Cabral that ingeniously mixes documentary, comedy and road-movie. Winner of the Best Feature Award in the Contrechamp competition at the Annecy Film Festival and Grand Prize for Animated Feature at the Ottawa International Animation Festival, the Brazilian film opens on Wednesday, December 15 at the Laemmle NoHo 7 in Los Angeles.

Bob Spit: We Do Not Like People tells the story of Bob Spit, an old punk trying to escape from a post-apocalyptic desert that is actually, a purgatory inside the mind of his creator, Angeli, a cartoonist going through a creative crisis. The story is freely inspired by the life and work of one of the most celebrated Brazilian cartoonists of all times, Angeli, who became famous in THE SEVENTIES by releasing political cartoons in the midst of Brazil's military dictatorship.

In the eighties, he migrated to daily strips, showing an acid sense of humor to represent Brazil's society, day-to-day life and customs. Angeli had editorial success with his monthly magazine "Chiclete com Banana", which sold over 120 thousand copies per edition. During his time, the cartoonist has created some of his most famous characters: the bohemian diva Rê Bordosa, the hippie pair Wood & Stock, and the punk Bob Spit.


