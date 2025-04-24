'The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension' Arena Tour to Launch in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension, a 24-city arena tour, will debut in North America this fall following a tremendously successful European run of the internationally acclaimed production in 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2.

Kicking off September 5 in Sunrise, Florida, the newly staged live show features Zimmer’s brand-new arrangement of the two-time Academy Award® winner’s diverse collection of scores, precisely synchronized with epic film sequences. While Zimmer does not perform live on stage, he is the show’s curator, producer, and musical director. The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension is the only official concert experience of its kind.

Multiple Grammy®-nominated Matt Dunkley, who has a long-standing professional partnership with Zimmer, is one of the world’s most renowned orchestrators, arrangers, and conductors. Dunkley will perform alongside a masterful symphony orchestra featuring top soloists from Zimmer’s talent pool including the world-class Odessa Orchestra & Friends and the extraordinary Nairobi Chamber Chorus.

The World of Hans Zimmer tours have sold over 1.2 million tickets worldwide since 2018. Zimmer’s extraordinary melodies and modern compositions have earned him a massive fanbase across multiple generations and continents. “A New Dimension” will showcase a freshly arranged set from his beloved catalog.

The 2025 North American tour schedule includes:

Date City Venue Fri, Sep 5 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena Sat, Sep 6 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center Tue, Sep 9 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thu, Sep 11 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena Fri, Sep 12 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center Sun, Sep 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Mon, Sep 15 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center Tue, Sep 16 Philadelphia, PA Liacourse Center Wed, Sep 17 Boston, MA TD Garden Fri, Sep 19 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Sun, Sep 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Tue, Sep 23 Fishers, IN Fishers Event Center Thu, Sep 25 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena Fri, Sep 26 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Sat, Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Mon, Sep 29 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Wed, Oct 1 Denver, CO Ball Arena Fri, Oct 3 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena Sat, Oct 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Sun, Oct 5 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Tue, Oct 7 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Thu, Oct 9 Portland, OR Moda Center Fri, Oct 10 Everett, WA Angle of the Winds Arena Sat, Oct 11 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards®, three Golden Globes®, five Grammys®, an American Music Award, and a Tony® Award. His work highlights include “Dune: Part One,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “No Time to Die,” “Gladiator,” “The Thin Red Line,” “As Good as It Gets,” “Rain Man,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception,” “Thelma and Louise,” “The Last Samurai,” “12 Years A Slave,” “Blade Runner 2049” (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and “Dunkirk,” as well as David Attenborough’s “Prehistoric Planet,” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” the follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning score for “Dune: Part One.” Zimmer most recently created the score for Steve McQueen’s “Blitz,” which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. Starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, the film released in theaters on November 1, 2024.

Upcoming, he scored Joseph Kosinski’s “F1,” which is set to premiere on June 27 from Warner Bros. Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a remarkably successful touring artist, having recently concluded his first North American “Hans Zimmer Live” tour, after the tour’s second round in Europe. He has also performed in the Middle East at Dubai’s renowned Coca-Cola Arena for two consecutive nights as well as Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix. His concert film “Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert” was released in cinemas worldwide on March 19 and features live performances of Zimmer's most revered compositions, as well as conversations with his closest collaborators, including Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Due to the great success and the never-ending demand, an extended, brand-new tour through Europe will follow from fall 2025 / spring 2026.

Photo credit: Frank Embacher

Comments