The Weeknd's THE IDOL Series to Premiere on HBO in June

The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

Apr. 17, 2023  

The HBO Original drama series THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

THE IDOL is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO's "Euphoria"), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. The series will premiere at this year's Festival de Cannes.

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The cast includes Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. Also starring Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

The series comes from co-creators Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim; Executive producers Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White; Directed by Sam Levinson; Written by Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. Produced in partnership with A24.

Watch the new teaser here:

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO



