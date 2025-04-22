The Webby Awards Reveal 2025 Winners Including Breakdown of Viral WICKED Interview- See the Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 29th Annual Webby Awards, the awards that celebrate excellence on the Internet, have been announced. Winners include Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's breakdown of their Viral 'Holding Space' Wicked interview, RuPaul's Drag Race The Pit Stop, a National Coming Out Day video with Billy Porter and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and more. It was previously announced that the Webby Awards would also honor the 2024 TONY AWARDS First Impressions Cam.

Hosted by writer, comedian, and actress Ilana Glazer (currently on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck), The Webby Awards star-studded ceremony will take place at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 12. Take a look at an abbreviated list below. For the full list of Winners, visit here.

The Webby Awards will also honor a group of individuals for their outstanding contributions to Internet culture with the Special Achievement Awards. They join the ranks of past Special Achievement winners, including Prince, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Greta Thunberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Solange, Takashi Murakami, Adam Sandler, and the founders of Instagram and many others.

Dr. Fei-Fei Li will receive the Webby Lifetime Achievement Award for her foundational contributions to artificial INTELLIGENCE and her leadership in advancing ethical, human-centered AI.

Snoop Dogg will receive the Webby Entrepreneur of the Year Award for expanding the playbook for how creatives can harness entrepreneurship to amplify their influence. From Still G.I.N. to Gin and Juice, Dogg Supply, DEATH ROW Records, DEATH ROW Pictures, DEATH ROW Gaming, DEATH ROW Cannabis, and Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, Snoop continues to reshape digital culture at the intersection of music, innovation, and commerce.

Walton Goggins will receive the Webby Best Actor Award for his performances across streaming hits like The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout, that have transcended the streaming format to influence Internet culture at-large.

Amelia Dimoldenberg will receive a Webby Special Achievement Award for redefining the celebrity interview with her hit series Chicken Shop Date (which is commissioned under her production company, Dimz Inc) and for her singular voice as a host, producer, and entrepreneur in the digital age.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett will receive the IADAS and NAACP Webby Advocate of the Year Award for using her platforms to drive national conversations, mobilize communities, and champion the rights of marginalized groups across the Internet and beyond.

Jools Lebron will receive the Webby Crush the Internet Award for her unforgettable impact on digital culture and her unmatched talent for creating viral moments —most iconically, “very demure, very mindful.”

Marcello Hernández will receive the Webby Outstanding Comedic Performance Award for his sharp, culturally resonant humor on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and his viral impact on the Internet, redefining digital comedy for a new generation.

The MeidasTouch Podcast will receive the Webby Podcast of the Year Award for its extraordinary impact on political commentary, becoming a cultural touchstone and must-listen for millions through its sharp analysis and dynamic conversations.

2025 Webby Award Winners Include:

Adobe Frame.io V4 won the Webby Award for Creative Production, Software Services & Platforms (Apps & Software)

Apple Cash won the Webby Award for Services & Utilities, General Apps (Apps & Software)

Architectural Digest won the Webby Award for Art & Culture, General Social (Social)

A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe won the Webby Award for Sports, Shows (Podcasts)

Baby, This is Keke Palmer won the Webby Award for Interview/Talk Show, Shows (Podcasts)

Benson Boone Socials won the Webby Award for Music & Performance, Social Video Short Form (Social)

Big Mouth Season 7 (ft. Nick Kroll) won the Webby Award for Scripted, Series & Channels (Video & Film)

Brian Cox Goes To College won the Webby Award for Comedy, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

Caleb Simpson won the Webby Award for Home & Travel, Individual Creator (Creators)

Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 6 won the Webby Award for Games, Immersive General (AI, Immersive & Games)

Chris Klemens won the People’s Voice Award for Comedy, Individual Creator (Creators)

Climate TRACE won the Webby Award for Sustainability & Environment, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Website and Mobile Sites)

Club Shay Shay won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Creator or Influencer Series, Features (Podcasts)

Colin Furze - Best Series - The Tunnel Project won the People’s Voice Award for Best Series, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Countdown To Beautifully Broken: Jelly Roll in conversation w/ mgk | Spotify won the Webby Award for Interview or Talk Show, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

Disney The Boy & The Octopus (directed by Taika Waititi) won the Webby Awards for Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)

Doodle for Google won the Webby Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

DoorDash-All-The-Ads won the Webby Award for Best Creator or Influencer Partnership or Collaboration, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Duolingo - "The Bird" won the Webby Award for Viral, Experimental & Weird, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

Fenty Beauty " Which Riri Are You?" Lip Looks TikTok Filter (ft. Rihanna) won the Webby Award for Best Use of Filters/Lenses, Features (Social)

For a Fortnight Challenge (ft. Taylor Swift) won the Webby Award for Best Community Engagement, PR Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Freedom to Be - ACLU won the Webby Award for Public Service & Activism, Series & Channels (Video & Film)

Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play won the People’s Voice Award for Music, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

Headspace XR won the People’s Voice Award for Best Experiential Design, Immersive Features (AI, Immersive & Games)

House Guest (ft. Scott Evans) won the Webby Award for Interview, Talk & After-Show, Series & Channels (Video & Film)

Hot Ones Versus won the Webby Award for Variety, Series & Channels (Video & Film)

Hysterical won the Webby Award for Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark Action Figure won the Webby Award for Sports, Social Video Short Form (Social)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Live on Netflix hub won the Webby Award for Media & Entertainment, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

Jake Shane won the Webby Award for Comedy, Individual Creator (Creators)

Jameis Winston: FOX Sports Digital Correspondent at SUPER BOWL LIX won the Webby Award for Sports, Individual Creator (Creators)

Jimmy Kimmel Live won the Webby Award for Television & Film, General Social (Social)

Joe Ando won the Webby Award for Fashion & Beauty, Individual Creator (Creators)

Joshua Weissman won the People’s Voice Award for Food & Drink, Individual Creator (Creators)

Just Women's Sports: The Gold Standard With Kelley O'Hara and Lisa Leslie won the Webby Award for Sports, Social Content Series (Social)

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us Music Video won the Webby Award for Music Video, Creator Excellence (Video & Film)

Kids Of Immigrants: Nike Air Max SNDR - Don't forget to call home won the People’s Voice Award for Video Ad Shortform, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

Lady Gaga — A Digital Home for a Global Pop Icon won the Webby Award for Entertainment, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang won the Webby Award for Comedy, Shows (Podcasts)

Laufey won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Art, Culture & Music, Individual Creator (Creators)

Latinos Monumentales won the Webby Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Social Campaigns (Social)

Leroy Smith : Michael Jordan's Myth won the Webby Award for Sports, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

Loewe (ft. Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy) won the Webby Award for Branded Entertainment, Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle (Video & Film)

Mariah Carey's It's Time!!! Partnership with KAY Jewelers won the Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)

Michael CeraVe won the Webby Award for Best VIral PR Campaign, PR Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Mind Your Own with Lupita Nyong'o won the Webby Award for Best Series, Features (Podcasts)

National Coming Out Day: Celebrating Visibility with Billy Porter and the Elton John AIDS Foundation won the People’s Voice Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Social Video Short Form (Social)

National Immigration Law Center: Freedom to Thrive won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Shows (Podcasts)

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce won the People’s Voice Award for Best Video Series, Features (Podcasts)

Nick DiGiovanni won the People’s Voice Award for Best Longform Video, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Nickelodeon’s SUPER BOWL LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom won the Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)

Obama Foundation won the Webby Award for Charitable Organizations/Non-Profit, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Oprah Reveals All - Life-Changing Lessons on Weight, Shame & Worthiness - The Jamie Kern Lima Show won the Webby Award for Best Video Series, Features (Podcasts)

Pinterest Predicts 2025 won the Webby Award Best Trend, Insights or Impact Report, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Possible | Kara Swisher on AI, media, and accountability won the Webby Award for Interview/Talk Show, Individual Episode (Podcasts)

Powerade: The Vault (ft. Simone Biles) won the Webby Award for Best Video Editing, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)

Questlove Supreme won the Webby Award for Music, Shows (Podcasts)

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez - Best Social, Fashion & Beauty won the Webby Award for Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

Ready Set Ride with Elmo won the Webby Award for Kids & Family, Individual Episode (Podcasts)

Reid Hoffman meets his AI Twin won the Webby Award for Best Use of AI, Performance & Craft (Video & Film)

RuPaul's Drag Race The Pit Stop won the Webby Award for Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)

Scorsese on Letterboxd won the Webby Award for Best Community or Fan Engagement - Media/Entertainment, Features (Social)

Sing Sing won the Webby Award for Best Mobile User Experience, Mobile Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)

SNL Instagram Stories – Live Show Coverage won the Webby Award for Best Use of Stories, Features (Social)

The Daily Show: Foxsplains won the Webby Award for News & Politics, Social Content Series (Social)

The Skibidi Toilet Fan Multiverse won the Webby Award for Best Community Engagement, Creator Excellence (Creators)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won the People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Vertical Video, Features (Social)

Trixie Mattel won the People’s Voice Award for Best Dance & Performance, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Vote Save America won the Webby Award for Public Service & Activism, General Social (Social)

Whitney Museum "Echoes of Ailey" ft Alvin Ailey Dance Company won the Webby Award for Media & Entertainment, Branded Entertainment (Video &

Wicked' Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Break Down Viral 'Holding Space' Interview won the Webby Award for Variety & Reality, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

Winning Isn't For Everyone won the Webby Award for Best Copywriting, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)

Wordle 1000 won the People’s Voice Award for Best Community Engagement, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

#YouTubeBlack Presents Flowers: How Naptural Inspired a Community of Natural Hair Creators won the People’s Voice Award for Best Creator or Influencer Partnership or Collaboration, Creator Excellence (Creators)

Zach King won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Editing, Creator Excellence (Creators)

47 won the Webby Award for Animation, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

Comments