The Webby Awards Honor 2024 Tony Awards First Impressions Cam

For the 29th annual Webby Awards, the 2024 Tony Awards First Impressions Cam has been selected as an honoree in the category of Video & Film - Interview, Talk & After-Show. The series of videos, presented by City National Bank, saw host Erich Bergen talk to Tony winners immediately following their acceptance speeches. Winners included Jonathan Groff, Sarah Paulson, Kecia Lewis, Billy Porter, and more. Take a look back at the first impressions video series below!

This year, The Webby Awards nominated numerous influential individuals and viral moments, including the Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s breakdown in Variety of their “holding space” Wicked interview, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us music video, and more inlcuding Sabrina Carpenter, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, Trixie Mattel, and Bowen Yang. Winners for the 29th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. For a complete list of nominees and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards, visit here.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, aired from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the full list of winners here.

