'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Premiere Streaming Now on Peacock

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 12 Premiere is now available to stream on Peacock, along with Seasons 1-11.

Returning for a season of exhilarating highs and shocking lows are housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New to the season, but well-established in the glittering 90210, are housewife Diana Jenkins and friend Sheree Zampino. Resident socialite Kathy Hilton also returns as a friend.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS joins a growing list of Bravo shows available next-day on Peacock, which also includes titles like WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen, SUMMER HOUSE, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT, TOP CHEF, KANDI AND THE GANG, and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA.

Beginning in September, Bravo fans will be able to stream every Bravo series next-day on Peacock.

