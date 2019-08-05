The Paley Center for Media Announces Lineup for 13th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

The Paley Center for Media announced today that it will host its 13th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews September 5-15, 2019, at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location. The ten-day festival celebrates the most anticipated new shows of the Fall 2019 television season as well as returning favorites from all five major broadcast networks, cable television, and premium streaming services. Each event includes screenings followed by star-studded discussions with the series cast and creatives.

"We're thrilled to once again present one of the most anticipated events of the fall television season," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Many of television's most beloved shows have graced the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews stage, and we look forward to hosting the cast and creative teams from the next generation of unforgettable television programs."

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will kick off on September 5 with the cast and creative team of NBC's Perfect Harmony followed by screenings and discussions with the casts and creatives of Amazon Prime Video's Undone; Spectrum Originals' Mad About You; The CW's Batwoman and Nancy Drew; FOX's Almost Family; Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface; CBS's All Rise and Bob Abishola; TNT's Chasing the Cure; ABC's mixed-ish; Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes; and concludes on the evening of September 15 with the cast and creative team from Netflix's Disenchantment.

"I am looking forward to engaging with the audience attending the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews about how everyone can be a force for good," said Ann Curry.

"I love PaleyFest Fall TV Previews because its' focus has always been about connecting with the audience," said Kat Dennings. "I couldn't be more excited to debut Dollface here and can't wait to share this show with everyone."

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to showcase the culture, humor and heart of Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews," said Michael Rubiner, Executive Producer. "The Paley Center for Media is the perfect place to introduce the talented voice actors and production team who bring this series about a multi-generational Mexican-American family to life."

2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Initial Lineup*

NBC Presents Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside and Bluff City Law: Thursday, September 5, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Perfect Harmony screening and conversation

Featured talent from Perfect Harmony includes:

Bradley Whitford, Executive Producer, "Arthur Cochran"

Anna Camp, "Ginny"

Will Greenberg, "Wayne"

Geno Segers, "Dwayne"

Tymberlee Hill, "Adams Adams"

Rizwan Manji, "Reverend Jax"

Spencer Allport, "Cash"

Lesley Wake Webster, Executive Producer/Creator/Writer

Jason Winer, Executive Producer/Director

Adam Anders, Executive Producer

Jon Radler, Executive Producer

Followed by screenings of Sunnyside and Bluff City Law

Amazon Presents Undone: Friday, September 6, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Screening and conversation

Featured talent from Undone includes:

Rosa Salazar, "Alma"

Angelique Cabral, "Becca"

Constance Marie, "Camila"

Kate Purdy, Creator & Executive Producer

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Creator & Executive Producer

Hisko Hulsing, Director

Spectrum Originals Presents Mad About You: Saturday, September 7, 2019

1:00 pm: Preview reception

1:30 pm: Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Mad About You includes:

Helen Hunt, "Jamie Buchman"

Paul Reiser, "Paul Buchman"

The CW Presents Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene: Saturday, September 7, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

6:30 pm: Nancy Drew preview screening and conversation

7:45 pm: Batwoman preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Nancy Drew includes:

Kennedy McMann, "Nancy Drew"

Scott Wolf, "Carson Drew"

Additional talent to be announced

Featured talent from Batwoman to be announced

Followed by a screening of Katy Keene

FOX Presents Almost Family, Prodigal Son, and Bless the Harts: Monday, September 9, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Almost Family preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Almost Family to be announced

Followed by screenings of Prodigal Son and Bless the Harts

Hulu Presents Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Wu-Tang: An American Saga preview screening and conversation (suggested for mature audiences)

8:30 pm: Dollface preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Wu-Tang: An American Saga includes:

Alex Tse, Co-Creator, Writer, and Executive Producer

The RZA, Co-Creator, Writer, and Executive Producer

Featured talent from Dollface includes:

Kat Dennings, "Jules"/Executive Producer

Brenda Song, "Madison"

Esther Povitsky, "Izzy"

Jordan Weiss, Creator/Executive Producer

Ira Ungerleider, Executive Producer / Showrunner

CBS Presents All Rise and Bob Abishola : Thursday, September 12, 2019

6:00 pm Preview reception

7:00 pm Bob Abishola preview screening and conversation

8:00 pm All Rise preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Bob Abishola includes:

Billy Gardell, "Bob"

Folake Olowofoyeku, "Abishola"

Al Higgins, Executive Producer/Co-creator

Gina Yashere, Producer/"Kemi"

Featured talent from All Rise includes:

Simone Missick, "Lola Carmichael"

Wilson Bethel, "Mark Callan"

Marg Helgenberger, "Judith Benner"

J. Alex Brinson, "Luke Watkins"

Jessica Camacho, "Emily Lopez"

Lindsay Mendez, "Sara Castillo"

Ruthie Ann Miles, "Sherri Kansky"

Greg Spottiswood, Executive Producer

Sunil Nayar, Executive Producer

TNT Presents Chasing the Cure: Friday, September 13, 2019

6:00 pm Preview reception

7:00 pm Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Chasing the Cure includes:

Ann Curry, Anchor and Executive Producer

Kim Bondy, Showrunner and Executive Producer

Michael Bloom, SVP, Unscripted Series and Specials, TNT/TBS

ABC Presents mixed-ish, Emergence, and Stumptown: Saturday, September 14, 2019

1:00 pm: Preview reception

1:30 pm: mixed-ish preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from mixed-ish includes:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, "Paul Johnson"

Tika Sumpter, "Alicia Johnson"

Christina Anthony, "Denise"

Arica Himmel, "Bow Johnson"

Ethan William Childress, "Johan Johnson"

Mykal-Michelle Harris, "Santamonica Johnson"

Gary Cole, "Harrison Johnson"

Karin Gist, Executive Producer

Peter Saji, Executive Producer

Followed by screenings of Emergence and Stumptown

Nickelodeon Presents The Casagrandes: Sunday, September 15, 2019

1:00 pm: Preview reception

1:30 pm: The Casagrandes preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from The Casagrandes includes:

Izabella Alvarez, "Ronnie Anne Santiago"

Carlos Alazraqui, "Carlos 'Tio' Casagrande"

Sonia Manzano, "Rosa 'Abuela' Casagrande"

Alan Foreman, Supervising Director

Miguel Puga, Supervising Director

Mike Rubiner, Executive Producer

Nextflix Presents Disenchantment: Sunday, September 15, 2019

6:00 pm Preview Reception

7:00 pm Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent includes:

Matt Groening, Creator & Executive Producer

Josh Weinstein, Executive Producer

Abbi Jacobson, "Bean"

Nat Faxon, "Elfo"

*Panelists appear schedule permitting. All events and panelists are subject to change.





