The Oldest Rookie Turns a Year Older in an All-New Episode of ABC's THE ROOKIE

Officer Nolan kicks off his birthday by babysitting a crime scene at a law office. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and Officer West are set to receive special awards, and Sgt. Grey rides patrol with Officer Harper after she requests an early annual evaluation on "The Rookie," SUNDAY, NOV. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Guest starring in this episode is Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Sara Rue as Nell Forester, Alan Tudyk as Ellroy Basso, Chloe Bridges as Stephanie Davis, Blue Kimble as Trevor Reed, Rebecca Field as Sarah Murphy, Bobby Hosea as Walter, Bob Stephenson as Kevin, and Adam Busch as Mike Garvey.

"Clean Cut" was written by Mary Trahan and directed by Toa Fraser.

Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





