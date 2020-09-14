The New York Baltic Film Festival Returns as a Virtual Event This Fall

The festival runs at Scandinavia House.

The Third Annual New York Baltic Film Festival (NYBFF) presented by Scandinavia House returns in 2020 with a virtual version taking place in three sessions: October 15-18, October 29-November 1, and November 12-15. This year, the festival will expand beyond New York to offer a selection of the most exciting and relevant Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian films to audiences across the U.S., to view in the comfort of their own homes.

In 2020, NYBFF presented by Scandinavia House invites viewers to look at the world through Baltic eyes and be inspired to seize opportunities for positive change.

This year's festival will take place in three virtual sessions, each featuring an Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian feature film, as well as live virtual Q&As with filmmakers and discussion panels. The inaugural package LAUGH & CRY (October 15-18) will showcase Baltic comedies. The next package STRESS & RELEASE (October 29-November 1) - just in time for Halloween - will present thrillers from the region. The final package LOOKING INWARD & FORWARD (November 12-15) will spotlight the latest critically-acclaimed international festival favorites from the Baltic States.

NYBFF Head of Programs Jūle Mare Rozīte comments on the program: "This year is all about being adaptable and finding new ways to move forward. Even though travel is restricted world-wide, we can still connect with each other through art - and what better way is there than by understanding what makes people smile, what excites them, and how they see the future. We at NYBFF have had to think on our feet, and have come up with a compact and powerful program that brings the culture and spirit of the Baltic States to audiences across the U.S. with the best new films from the region. Laugh, be thrilled, and get introspective like a Balt."

Festival films will be available to ticket holders all over the U.S., with one ticket giving the holder access to all films in a package. Each session is limited to 300 tickets in an effort to preserve the intimate and communal NYBFF experience. The sessions will take place over four days (Thursday - Sunday), and all films from the session will be available for viewing on a virtual cinema screening platform throughout this period. Festival sessions will be accompanied by live and interactive virtual filmmaker Q&As and discussion panels.



Schedule:

LAUGH & CRY: BALTIC COMEDIES

October 15-18

Chasing Unicorns (Ükssarvik, dir: Rain Rannu, Estonia, 2019)

Nearby (Blakus, dir: Alise Zariņa, Latvia, 2019)

The Castle (Pilis, dir: Lina Lužytė, Lithuania/Ireland, 2019)

STRESS & RELEASE: BALTIC THRILLERS

October 29-November 1

Pretenders (Teesklejad, dir: Vallo Toomla, Estonia/Latvia/Lithuania, 2016)

Foam at the Mouth (Ar putām uz lūpām, dir: Jānis Nords, Latvia/Poland/Lithuania, 2017)

Invisible (Nematoma, dir: Ignas Jonynas, Lithuania/Latvia/Ukraine/Spain, 2019)

LOOKING INWARD & FORWARD: BALTIC SHOWCASE

November 12-15

Truth and Justice (Tõde ja õigus, dir: Tanel Toom, Estonia, 2019)

Oleg (Oļegs, dir: Juris Kursietis, Latvia/Belgium/Lithuania/France, 2019)

The Lawyer (Advokatas, dir: Romas Zabarauskas, Lithuania, 2020)

