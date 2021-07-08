The New Cast of BACHELOR IN PARADISE Is Revealed

Nearly two years since the last tropical romance, 19 sexy singles join the cast for the highly anticipated return of "Bachelor in Paradise," with fan favorites and standout sweethearts from past seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette."

With the beach officially open, it's time for a new group of former bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico.

"Bachelor in Paradise" returns for its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season.

The "Bachelor in Paradise" cast includes the following:

Abigail Heringer of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)

Brendan Morais of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Deandra Kanu of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)

Ivan Hall of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Jessenia Cruz of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)

Joe Amabile of "The Bachelorette" 14 (Becca)

Karl Smith of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)

Kelsey Weir of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)

Kenny Braasch of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Mari Pepin-Solis of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)

Maurissa Gunn of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)

Natasha Parker of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)

Noah Erb of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Tayshia)

Serena Chew of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)

Serena Pitt of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)

Tahzjuan Hawkins of "The Bachelor" 23 (Colton)

Tammy Ly of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)

Victoria Larson of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)

Victoria Paul of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)

"Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Louis Caric are the executive producers.