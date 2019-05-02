The Madison Square Garden Company to Celebrate Jerry Seinfeld's 50th Show at the Beacon Theatre

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) celebrates Jerry Seinfeld's 50th show in his residency at the Beacon Theatre with tomorrow's 9:30pm performance. Seinfeld began this overwhelmingly successful residency in 2016, and continued it throughout 2017 before resuming in January 2019. Seinfeld currently holds the record for the most comedy shows at The Beacon, and is catching up to the total performance numbers of other legendary Beacon Theatre mainstays, including Allman Brothers Band and Steely Dan, who have 238 and 60 performances, respectively. Additional performances as part of the Seinfeld residency have been announced through November 2019.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Jerry Seinfeld's 50th show at The Beacon, his neighborhood theater" said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live. "Throughout his four-decade career, Jerry has elicited laughter around the world with his unique brand of truly human comedy - delivered with his trademark New York wit. We are honored that we have been able to provide fans with 50 opportunities - and counting - to see this comedy legend at the Beacon through this residency, reminding us with each performance how special it is to see Jerry in his second home."

As a leader in live entertainment, MSG continues to innovate and create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences for artists and fans alike. In 2014, the Company originated the concept of a music franchise outside of Las Vegas, with Billy Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden - now at a history-making 64 performances and counting. The Company has also in recent years successfully created unique bookings and residencies across its portfolio of venues, including Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall; Phish's 13-night "Baker's Dozen" run at The Garden; Jerry Seinfeld's ongoing Beacon Theatre residency; and the unprecedented multi-year, dual-city residency of Tedeschi Trucks Band at both The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre, which is also ongoing.

Entertainment icon Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: "Seinfeld." The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies ("Comedian," "Bee Movie"), directed and produced a Broadway hit ("Colin Quinn Long Story Short"), and even wrote a best-selling book ("Seinlanguage") and a children's book ("Halloween").

Seinfeld directed the off-Broadway production of "Colin Quinn: The New York Story" and the Netflix stand-up special.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special "Jerry Before Seinfeld." His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which has garnered over 100 million views, and which the New York Times describes as "impressively complex and artful" and Variety calls "a game changer."

Seinfeld resides in New York City with his wife and three children. He remains active as a standup comedy performer, continuously touring both nationally and internationally.

Acquired by MSG in 2006, the Beacon Theatre is one of New York's most revered theaters and is a beloved New York landmark. In 2008, the 2,800-seat venue on the Upper West Side underwent a seven-month restoration focused on bringing the venue back to its original 1929 grandeur. The Beacon Theatre operates as a successful concert and special events venue, hosting some of the biggest names and events in entertainment. The Beacon Theatre is part of a portfolio of world-class MSG venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall; the Forum in Inglewood, California; and The Chicago Theatre.





