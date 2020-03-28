The Kelly Clarkson Show Will Broadcast At-Home Segments

According to Deadline, The Kelly Clarkson Show will feature new content filmed by their hosts while under quarantine at home.

Clarkson has been posting online updates from her family's home in Montana. The updates will now air on the daily broadcast.

The show has been airing original episodes that were filmed before production was shut down. Beginning the week of April 6, the show will air new original episodes, plus the new content filmed by Clarkson in Montana.

Read more on Deadline.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about "everyday people". Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Television, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication.





