The ICG to Honor Patty Jenkins With Inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) will honor writer/director Patty Jenkins, best known for Wonder Woman, Monster and The Killing, with the inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award presented by Panavision, at the 2019 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA) on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

"The Distinguished Filmmaker Award was created to honor filmmakers who best understand the crucial role cinematographers play in capturing their vision, and who exemplify the best in that working collaboration," said Lewis Rothenberg, National President of the ICG. "Ms. Jenkins is truly a ground-breaking auteur widely known for appreciating the detailed contributions of her craft departments, and particularly her camera team. She is an incredible inspirational and educational role model for our emerging cinematographers."

Patty Jenkins is an award-winning writer and director best known for directing Wonder Woman, for which she broke the record for highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman, domestic and worldwide. To date, Wonder Women has grossed more than $822.1 million at the global box office. She wrote and directed her debut Oscar®-winning feature Monster, which earned numerous awards. Additionally, Jenkins is responsible for casting, building and helming the pilot and the finale episodes of AMC's hit show The Killing, garnering her the 2012 DGA Award for Best Director of the Year and a Primetime Emmy® nomination.

Jenkins began her career as a painter at The Cooper Union in New York City. Upon transitioning to filmmaking, she spent eight years as an assistant camera person for various commercials. She went on to direct many commercials and TV programs including episodes of Fox's Arrested Development, HBO's Entourage, and the pilot episodes of ABC's Betrayal and Exposed. She also received an Emmy nomination for her work on the final segment of FIVE - a series of short films about breast cancer. Most recently, Jenkins executive produced TNT's limited drama series I AM THE NIGHT and directed the first two episodes, which premiered to critical acclaim in January of this year. Jenkins is currently in post-production on the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which she is directing, producing and co-writing.

Now in its 23rd year, the Emerging Cinematographers Awards is the only award show in the industry that specifically celebrates the work of up-and-coming cinematographers, helping to nurture their talent and showcase their work. This non-profit event directly benefits the International Cinematographers Guild Scholarship & Preservation Fund and is a critical part of the Guild's mission in developing the next generation of cinematographers.

As previously announced, the 10 honorees for the 2019 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA) will be spotlighted at the Los Angeles ECA premier event. Screenings will follow in New York City at the SVA Theatre on October 27, 2019, Atlanta at SCADshow on November 3, 2019 and Chicago at The Logan Theatre on November 3, 2019.

The honorees, who have been selected from 108 submissions, are Daniel Bombell (Present Day, Athens), Tinx Chan (Empty Skies), Marcos Durian (Fish Head), Chad Erickson (Eddy), Geoff George (My Blood), Shannon Madden (Scratch), Bongani Mlambo (The Coin), Jared Moossy (A Lucky Man), Claudio Rietti (Kid Boxer) and Alejandro Wilkins (El Gallo).

The chairs of the Guild's ECA committee are cinematographer Jimmy Matlosz and Steven Poster, ASC, past ICG National President. ICG's ECAs give Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or less for consideration. The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can also be seen by a wider audience at selected film festivals throughout the year, including Camerimage in Poland.





