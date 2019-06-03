The CW Network Adds to Its Summer Slate, Sets Remaining Summer 2019 Premiere Dates

The CW Network continues to bolster its growing summer slate with the addition of new series TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES and has set its late-summer 2019 premiere dates for its growing year-round original programming schedule which includes eight all new scripted and unscripted series.

Joining a summer lineup that already features 12 original series, The CW is adding a new anthology series, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, with episodes featuring Nicole Kang ("Batwoman"), Jim Parrack ("Suicide Squad") and Aleyse Shannon ("Charmed"), Thursday, August 8 (8:00-8:30PM ET/PT and 8:30-9:00PM ET/PT). Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, these contemporary tales of horror and haunting tap into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation... the things that haunt us are still the same. Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.

The CW's two new previously announced late summer dramas are set to premiere in July, PANDORA and BULLETPROOF.

Premiering Tuesday, July 9 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), PANDORA is a sci-fi action series set in the year 2199, centering on a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction. PANDORA stars Priscilla Quintana ("Polaroid," "Traffik"), Oliver Dench ("Technology"), Raechelle Banno ("Home and Away") John Harlan Kim ("The Librarians"), Ben Radcliffe ("Random"), Banita Sandhu ("October"), Martin Bobb-Semple ("Free Rein") and Noah Huntley ("Free Rein"). PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Starlings Television in association with Radioactive Fishtank and Vital Signs Entertainment.

Making its debut on Sunday, July 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), the adrenalin-fueled action thriller BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, "Star Trek: Into Darkness") and Pike (Ashley Walters, "Top Boy") as they chase down hardened criminals in London's East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULLETPROOF is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode. BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo ("Britannia," "Monsters"), Michele Buck ("Endeavour," "Midsomer Murders"), Judy Counihan ("No Man's Land," "Fresh Meat"), Nick Love ("The Football Factory," "The Sweeney"), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision.

Kicking of the month of August is comedy game show HYPNOTIZE ME, hosted by Taye Diggs and featuring award-winning hypnotist Keith Barry, making its US network debut Wednesday, August 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED, delves deeper into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries beginning Tuesday, August 13 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). And season two of CW Seed's musical comedy I SHIP IT, written, created and executive produced by Yulin Kuang, makes its broadcast debut on The CW Network on Monday, August 19 (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

Extreme sports docu-series RED BULL PEAKING featuring iconic extreme sports stars Kelly McGarry, James Stewart and Jenny Rissveds, airs back-to-back episodes starting Friday, September 13 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

In addition to these original summer series, four of The CW's midseason scripted series will come to a close following original episodes airing through the summer months. A celebratory episode of the award-winning JANE THE VIRGIN will air on Wednesday, July 31 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series finale on the same night (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The series finale of iZOMBIE will air Thursday, August 1 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Midseason fan favorites will wrap their seasons during the summer months, including IN THE DARK, whose first season finale airs Thursday, June 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and THE 100, which will conclude its sixth season on Tuesday, August 6 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW's schedule of late summer premieres. All times ET/PT:

SUNDAY, JULY 28

8:00-9:00PM BULLETPROOF (Premiere Episode)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Encore Episode)

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00PM I SHIP IT (Broadcast Premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Premiere Episode)

9:00-10:00PM THE 100 (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM MYSTERIES DECODED (Premiere Episode)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00PM HYPNOTIZE ME (Premiere Episode)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Premiere Episode)

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

8:00-9:00PM TBD

9:00-9:30PM RED BULL PEAKING (Premiere Episode)

9:30-10:00PM RED BULL PEAKING (Original Episode)





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You