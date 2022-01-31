The Beatles' GET BACK Rooftop Concert to Screen in IMAX

Tickets are now on sale for the IMAX exclusive global theatrical engagement of "The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert," in select theatres at here.

For a limited time only, fans can experience The Beatles' legendary concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps' Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, as a 60-minute feature exclusively in IMAX.

The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson's original docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back," has been optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology. Beatles fans everywhere will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.