Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Beatles' GET BACK Rooftop Concert to Screen in IMAX

pixeltracker

Tickets are available now.

Jan. 31, 2022  
The Beatles' GET BACK Rooftop Concert to Screen in IMAX

Tickets are now on sale for the IMAX exclusive global theatrical engagement of "The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert," in select theatres at here.

For a limited time only, fans can experience The Beatles' legendary concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps' Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, as a 60-minute feature exclusively in IMAX.

The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson's original docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back," has been optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology. Beatles fans everywhere will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

From This Author Michael Major