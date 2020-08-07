The Backyard Bandshell To Stream LOST AND FOUND: THE UNSUNG WORLD OF ALAN MENKEN

The concert features rare treasures from the songbook of the eight-time Oscar winner.

"Lost And Found: The Unsung World of Alan Menken", featuring rare treasures from the songbook of the eight-time Oscar winner, will be offered Sunday, August 16th via exclusive live stream.

The 7:00 PM (PST) concert will be hosted by producing partners Alex Mackyol (Jesus Christ Superstar, National Tour) and Bobby Traversa (Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and will also feature performances by the pair alongside a list of LA-based talent that includes Julie Carrillo (The Threepenny Opera, International City Theatre), Eric Andres De Anda (The Light in the Piazza, The El Portal Theater), and Dahni Shaw (Vocalist, The Disneyland Resort/Universal Studios). Musical direction is by Ben Ginsberg.

"Lost And Found" is a brand new digital concert series developed by homegrown theatre historian Bobby Traversa in association with Keane Productions, LLC. as part of their innovative Backyard Bandshell initiative. Each "episode" of the series will examine a famous composer's and/or lyricist's body of work while highlighting material cut from very famous projects, material from projects that never made it out of the developmental process, and material from some of their less successful endeavors. "Lost And Found" breathes life into these unsung treasures and is aimed to appeal to both casual theatre lovers and die-hard fans alike.

"Lost And Found: The Unsung World of Alan Menken" will feature songs you might have missed from Aladdin, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Kicks, Leap of Faith, Lincoln, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, Patch, Patch, Patch, Pocahontas, and Who Discovered Roger Rabbit?.

Admission to the virtual event is $3.00 per household with a suggested $10.00 donation to the newly-formed Black Theatre United, whose mission is to help influence widespread reform and combat systemic racism within the theatre industry and throughout the country. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lost-found-the-unsung-world-of-alan-menken-tickets-116145697909

