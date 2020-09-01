'The Argument' Wine Has Launched For The Perfect Wine and Movie Pairing

The Argument is a new romantic comedy starring Dan Fogler, Emma Bell, and more!

The team behind the new comedy movie The Argument (starring Dan Fogler, Emma Bell, Maggie Q, Danny Pudi, Cleopatra Coleman, Tyler James Williams and Charlotte McKinney and directed by Robert Schwartzman) is creating a multi-sensory movie-watching experience with the launch of The Argument wine, a Sonoma Pinot Noir, to be enjoyed as a bundle with the movie.

As enjoying new movies from the comfort of your home becomes the new normal, there's no better time to Pop open a great bottle of wine to enjoy with a great movie, and perhaps some cheese and charcuterie too. Inspired by the film, The Argument wine is the perfect pairing to enjoy alone or with friends, with 3 bundle options to choose from now available for purchase from TheArgumentWine.com.

Filmmaker Robert Schwartzman is debuting his third feature film on September 4th in theaters and on-demand. The offbeat American comedy is set in a Los Angeles apartment where Jack (Dan Fogler from the Fantastic Beasts franchise) and his girlfriend, Lisa (Emma Bell from The Walking Dead) get into an argument during a get together with some friends over wine and charcuterie. As the argument escalates, the party comes to an end and all their friends leave - but the party isn't really over. Jack and Lisa recreate the party over and over again - with all their guests - in order to figure out who was right.

The film also stars Maggie Q (Divergent franchise, Live Free Die Hard), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community, Star Trek Beyond),Cleopatra Coleman (In the Shadow of the Moon, The Last Man on Earth), Tyler James Williams (Dear White People, Detroit),Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island, Flat Liners, Bay Watch), Karan Brar (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Marielle Scott (Lady Bird), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Mope) and Mark Ryder (Borgia).

The Argument wine is a 2019 vintage with fruit harvested from some of the best vineyards in Sonoma County. It was made by winemaker Matt Ahern of The Wonderland Project who notes aromas of Black Cherry, Coriander and Assam Tea.

The wine is sold as a single bottle, two-pack or three-pack with the movie and can be purchased from TheArgumentWine.com.

Watch kit #1 (Wine + Movie) aka "Lisa + Jack"

$35.00 1x Bottle of THE ARGUMENT wine 1x Movie stream

Watch Kit #2 (Wine + Movie) aka "Lisa + Jack, Paul + Trina"

$55.00 2x Bottle of THE ARGUMENT 1x Movie stream

Watch Kit #3 (Wine + Movie) aka "Lisa + Jack, Paul + Trina, Sarah + Brett"

$85.00 3x Bottles of THE ARGUMENT 1x Movie stream

