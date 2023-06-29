The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Will Air on February 4

This year's GRAMMY® nominees will be announced on Fri, Nov. 10, 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

The Recording Academy® has announced its key dates and deadlines ahead of Music's Biggest Night®, taking place on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year's GRAMMY® nominees will be announced on Fri, Nov. 10, 2023.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards® will air live (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Key dates for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards season 

Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 15, 2023
Product Eligibility Period

July 17, 2023 – Aug. 31, 2023
Online Entry Period

Oct. 11, 2023 – Oct. 20, 2023
First Round Voting

Nov. 10, 2023
Nominees Announced for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dec. 14, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024
Final Round Voting

Feb. 4, 2024
66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

For more information regarding the upcoming awards season, visit here. To access the Rules and Guidelines for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, visit here.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to steam live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy® represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.



