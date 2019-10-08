The 5th Annual Asian World Film Festival Returns to Culver City November 6

The 5th Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) returns to Culver City beginning on November 6th and ending on November 14th, 2019. Premieres and exciting film-related events will be held throughout the nine-day festival at the Arclight Cinema in Culver City. Beloved Asian actress Nancy Kwan (Flower Drum Song, The World of Suzie Wong) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Director Lena Khan will be awarded the Red Cross/Courage to Dream Award on Opening Night, November 6th. In addition, Jury President, Meryem Uzerli will present the 2019 jurors at the Opening Night Ceremony.

The Closing Night Ceremony will take place on November 14th, followed by the Los Angeles premiere of Weathering with You, a romantic fantasy film about a teenage girl who can control the weather, from Japan's top-grossing anime director, Makoto Shinkai (Your Name 2016). The film is Japan's official submission for the International Feature Film category of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The AWFF 2019 Snow Leopard Outstanding Cinematic Achievement Award will be presented to Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, MBE, known for The Last Samurai (2003), The White Countess (2005),The Railway Man (2013), and Avengers Endgame (2019),The Wolverine (2013), Rush Hour 3 (2007), Westworld (2018) and Mortal Kombat (2021).

This year's centerpiece film will present the world premiere for Guan Xi's film Meido (China, 2019).

The Asian World Film Festival's 2019 jurors include: Jury President, Ms. Meryem Uzerli, (Germany/Turkey), an award-winning actress known for Magnificent Century and many more films and television shows; Ms. Guka Omarova, Director, (Kazakhstan); Ms. Kieu Chinh, Actress/Producer/Writer, (USA/Vietnam); Ms. Sarah Finn, Casting Director, (USA); Mr. Jeremy Kagan, Emmy-winning Director, (USA); Ms. Ting Ting Xu (Producer and Journalist, HFPA); and Ms. Iris Yamasa, Oscar-nominated Screenwriter (USA/Japan).

Festival Jurors will decide winners in five categories: Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Special Jury Prize and Jury Discretionary Award.

Executive Director Georges Chamchoun stated, "We are beginning our fifth year and it seems it was only yesterday we ventured into this wonderful Adventure with a Mission - and the Mission is now a reality! Asia is in the spotlight in Hollywood and Asian-Americans rightly have their place in the sun. From Lisa Lu to Awkwafina last year, and from Nancy Kwan to Meryem Uzerli this year... the circle keeps on growing!"

All films that participate will have a unique chance to be guided through the challenging awards season and showcased to members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration.

This year The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the Asian World Film Festival will give out the first HFPA Snow Leopard Scholarship to a new Asian filmmaker. Up to twelve selected Asian short films, which must be produced and/or directed by an Asian filmmaker, will be screened during the AWFF's short film programs and the award presented during a special ceremony reception.

Tickets and film festival events can be found at the festival's website: https://asianworldfilmfest.org/2019-festival-line-up

Sponsors of the AWFF currently include: Aitysh USA, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Arclight Cinemas, Culver Hotel, City Of Culver City, Snow Leopard Trust, AKIpress, CJ Entertainment, Chosun Daily LA, Moredii, MDSUN, Novartizan, WECTAC, Korean Cultural Center LA, Beijing Genki Forest Beverage, Sakura Production USA, Cape, procolo.co, Gaby's, and Emporium Thai.





