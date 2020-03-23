The 2020 Garden State Film Festival Goes Virtual

Stars shine this Thursday, 26 March 2020, when the Garden State Film Festival presents hundreds of independent films virtually through parallel and dynamic digital streaming in light of the global COVID-19 crisis, and the announcement from the Governor of the State of New Jersey further restricting public gatherings.

That's right! You can see an incredible selection of +240 innovative films through an unprecedented four-day, live-stream event on your computer, tablet, or mobile phone. Starving for interesting entertainment during self-isolation? GSFF 2020 is the perfect antidote. Enjoy popcorn in your PJ's while streaming hundreds of feature-length films, shorts, documentaries, animation, student films, premieres, and more top-quality cinematic showmanship.

Purchase your ticket to GSFF 2020 here and get ready for a weekend of wonder. A link with special access code will allow you to choose the films you want to see. You can purchase a single ticket to view one block of films, a Saturday or Sunday Pass that grants you access on those days, or a festival favorite, the unlimited 4-day Multi-Pass. Visit gsff.org to learn more.

In this time of crisis, do you have friends & family you can't visit but want to bring unmitigated joy? Send a GSFF ticket link to those stuck at home.

Get interactive! Connect on Facebook for post-screening filmmaker talkbacks after each screening block.



The 2020 Garden State Film Festival, which brings over 25,000 attendees annually, was set to take place over 5 days in Asbury Park, from Wednesday, 25 - Sunday, 29 March 2020. Although, GSFF is an international festival that screens locally within venues found in the city of Asbury Park, NJ, and the surrounding area the GSFF 2020 digital experience provides a new reach, global in scale, to a legion of film fans who can now view the festival on their computer, tablets, or mobile devices and from the comfort of their own homes.



Physical festival events such as industry activities, workshops, and panels have been canceled. All screenings will now be showcased online out of concern for the health and safety of our attendees. GSFF will be honoring official GSFF 2020 screening tickets in 2021.*This does not include the black-tie awards dinner.



Celebrating its 18th anniversary, the artistic philosophy of the Garden State Film Festival is rooted in the celebration of the independent film genre and underscores this spirit through dramatic screenings and unparalleled film collaborations attracting a diverse audience. Each year the Garden State Film Festival presents world premieres, high-profile films, industry panels, and celebrity guests. The 2020 edition, now launching via live stream, will deliver a five-day online program stocked with over 240 films, for accredited ticket buyers to view virtually within the wake of coronavirus considerations.





