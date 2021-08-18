Terror Films Partners With Jungo TV To Launch Official Ad-based YouTube Channel

TERROR FILMS has partnered with US-based streaming media company, JUNGO TV.

Jungo TV will create, launch, and manage an official ad-based YouTube channel for Terror Films. Jungo TV will also release all content under THE TERROR Films and sister label, Global Digital Releasing's film libraries, across Jungo TV's massive AVOD YouTube movie channel network. This includes the creation of subtitles and dubs to expand the releases directly to the international audiences.

Terror Films and Global Digital Releasing President Joe Dain spoke of the partnership, recently. He said: "I am thrilled about this new partnership and more importantly, this next phase in the continued growth of our distribution capabilities. We have seen an explosion in Ad based revenue in the last 2 years from platforms like Tubi TV and Roku and more recently, in our partnerships with YouTube AVOD channels such as Kings of Horror and Watch Movies Now, so the timing of launching our very own channel couldn't be better." Joe said of this partnership's potential: "this venture will this create yet another revenue stream for our filmmakers. And with the guidance of Jungo TV and their incredible team, we will establish an international footprint well beyond what we currently have. THE TERROR Films' brand will continue to grow, along with our mission to cement our foothold as one of the most reliable, respected and diverse distributors of indie horror content in the digital content arena!"

George Chung, CEO of Jungo TV said, "we are so proud to launch this new network with Terror Films, serving the passionate and dedicated super fans of the horror genre. Our core mission at Jungo is to entertain our community's passions with free ad-supported programming."

To learn more about Terror Films and Jungo TV, visit:

Website: https://www.terrorfilms.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerrorFilmsLLC

And Jungo Plus:

App Download Link: https://www.jungoplus.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jungoplus

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jungoplus/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jungoplus