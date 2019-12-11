Teri Hatcher Hosts 55th Birthday Bash Benefiting The People Concern

Teri Hatcher hosted her 55th birthday bash at Guerilla Tacos on Tuesday, December 10, as a fundraiser to benefit The People Concern, and raised over $22,000 for the nonprofit. As a resident of Los Angeles, supporting local nonprofits and businesses are very important to Teri. All proceeds from this fundraising event went to benefit The People Concern, one of Los Angeles County's largest nonprofit social services agencies leading the movement to end homelessness with innovative, effective solutions to one of the most challenging issues of our time. "What better thing can I do with my birthday than to give back?," said Teri.



Upon arrival, guests were greeted with stunning floral arrangements by Flora Lux. Drinks were passed by Fontanella Family Winery and Azuñia Tequila, and guests enjoyed delicious food from Guerilla Tacos and cupcakes from Big Man Bakes. Teri was surprised and touched by a heartfelt video compilation of birthday messages from friends who were unable to attend, including Lisa Rinna, Dean Cain, James Denton, and Andrea Bowen among others, in addition to a birthday cake presentation. This fundraising event featured a live & silent auction, and auction items included a designer coat and handbag from MARCELL VON BERLIN; a Fontanella Family Wine package which includes a tour of their winery and a tasting for 6 people; and a trip to San Francisco that includes a sunset champagne cruise on a yacht and a private truffle-making experience for up to 6 people at the famed Napa Valley gourmet chocolatier Kollar Chocolates; among other items.



At the end of the evening, guests each left with a gift bag with items donated from local sponsors. Gift bag items included Anastasia Beverly Hills products (Power Duo eyebrow kit, Undressed Lip Set, luggage tag); artisan chocolates from Kollar Chocolates; designer shirts from MARCELL VON BERLIN; promotional codes at Fontanella Family Winery and Urban Radish; and Hair Volume and Skin Care Collagen Filler supplements from New Nordic, of which Teri is an ambassador, who also generously underwrote a large portion of the party; among other items.

PHOTO CREDIT: GERRAD WILSON / MEGA





