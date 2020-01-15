Targaryen Spin-Off HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Will Most Likely Premiere in 2022

According to Variety and HBO programming chief Casey Bloys, the upcoming "Game of Thrones" House Targaryen spinoff "House of the Dragon" will most likely premiere in 2022.

No specific premiere date has been announced.

"House of the Dragon" is based on "Fire & Blood" and set 300 years before the events of "Thrones." It was co-created by author George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal.

"They are in THE ROOM breaking story right now," said Bloys. "My guess is we'll see it on the air in '22."

Another "Thrones" prequel was scrapped earlier this year.

"That [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention," he said. "One of the benefits of 'House of the Dragon' is there was a text from George and there was a little bit more of a roadmap. [Goldman's prequel] did have more challenges in terms of establishing a world, but I think she handled that beautifully... there wasn't one glaring thing."

Read the original story on Variety.





