TWISTERS Coming to Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Chase. Ride. Survive. Brace yourself for a WILD ride into the eye of the storm, this time from the comfort of your home. As THE CHASE of the summer continues to unfold in theaters, TWISTERS will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, August 13, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.



The "hard-hitting disaster spectacle" (Impulse Gamer) has earned a Certified Fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore, becoming the best opening ever for a disaster film. TWISTERS is an adrenaline-pumping, thrilling experience that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous and destructive forces. Own the all-American action-packed adventure with a never-before-seen gag reel and deleted scenes, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV.



TWISTERS brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.



Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), TWISTERS stars Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where The Crawdads Sing, Fresh). The breathtaking thriller also features David Corenswet (Pearl, “The Politician”), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton), and Brandon Perea (Nope).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES WHEN YOU BUY AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

