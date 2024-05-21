TWISTER Arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Digital July 9

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Twister, action-packed iconic disaster film directed by Jan de Bont (Speed) will be available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital for the first time on July 9.



Twister will be available to purchase on July 9 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home and more.



Twister stars Academy Award winner (As Good as It Gets) and four-time Emmy Award winner (“Mad About You”) Helen Hunt and Screen Actors Guild Award Winner Bill Paxton (Apollo 13). The film also stars Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Jami Gertz (The Lost Boys), Lois Smith (Minority Report), Philip Seymour Hoffman (Boogie Nights), Alan Ruck (television’s “Succession”), Todd Field (Eyes Wide Shut), and Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan).



Twister was directed by Jan de Bont (Speed) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin. The film was produced by Crichton, Kathleen Kennedy, and Ian Bryce. Steven Spielberg, Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Gerald R. Molen served as executive producers.



On March 25, 1997, Twister was the first theatrical feature film to be released on the DVD format. Twister was nominated for two Academy Awards – Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.



Twister will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc for $33.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version of the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film. Fans can also own Twister in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on July 9. The 4K remastering process was overseen by director Jan de Bont.

About the Film

Don’t breathe! Don’t look back! Just RUN FOR YOUR LIFE when a destructive force of nature comes howling straight toward you, destroying everything in its path – when you’re running from a Twister. Academy AwardÒ winner Helen Hunt stars as Dr. Jo Thornton-Harding, who as a small girl watched her father sucked to his death from her family’s storm cellar by a massive tornado. Now a storm chaser, a scientist who risks her life to study the dark side of nature by taking her data-transmitting instruments directly into the path of a deadly storm, Jo chases the largest tornado ever to strike Oklahoma as her marriage implodes and rival scientists will stop at nothing to steal her breakthrough.



The Twister 4K UHD Disc includes the following new and previously released special features:

The Legacy of Twister – Taken by the Wind (NEW)

Chasing the Storm: Twister Revisited

Anatomy of a Twister

The Making of Twister

Van Halen Music Video – Humans Being

Commentary by director Jan de Bont and visual effects supervisor Stefen Fangmeier

