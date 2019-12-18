TWIN PEAKS Celebrates 30th Anniversary at Elvis Presley's Graceland

Nearly three decades ago, audiences around the country were glued to their televisions by the mysterious death of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), and next spring, April 3-5, 2020, fans of the series Twin Peaks will travel to Elvis Presley's Graceland® for a once-in-a-lifetime fan celebration. David Lynch and Mark Frost created a mystery horror drama series that has continued to amass a cult following, even after its original series finale in 1991, and its impact on Pop culture is never-ending. The Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration, under license from Showtime Networks and ViacomCBS Consumer Products, will be an unforgettable experience featuring Twin Peaks-themed parties, screenings of fan-favorite episodes and the chance for fans to relive their favorite show, accompanied by cherry pie and "damn good coffee."

The Twin Peaks fan celebration will immerse guests in everything they enjoyed about the series, including celebrating the show's 30th anniversary with stars Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Chrysta Bell (Agent Tammy Preston), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Michael Horse (Deputy Tommy 'Hawk' Hill), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), James Marshall (James Hurley), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Brennan) and Sabrina Sutherland (Executive Producer). They will share their favorite moments and behind-the-scenes stories from the show, answer questions from fans and participate in autograph signing and exclusive photo opportunities.

"Thirty years go by in the blink of an eye. Enjoy the dream and watch it fly by," stated Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost.

Ticket packages for the Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration go on-sale Thursday, December 19, at 2 PM CST (3 PM EST), and fans can visit www.graceland.com/TwinPeaks for more information. Fans in attendance will also have the option to purchase exclusive Twin Peaks merchandise only available to attendees.

In addition to all the celebrity-filled Twin Peaks-themed events, fans of the show will see first-hand why Graceland is rated USA Today's #1 "Iconic American Attraction." Along with tours of the iconic Graceland Mansion, they will enjoy special events held across the ever-growing Graceland Campus, including the AAA rated Four Diamond luxury resort, The Guest House at Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis entertainment complex and new Graceland Exhibition Center.

For more information about upcoming events at Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.





