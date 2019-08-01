TV One's True Crime FOR MY MAN Premieres Brand New Episodes Tonight

TV One hit true crime docu-series FOR MY MAN returns with all new episodes starting on August 1 at 9 p.m. ET/8C.

Part of TV One's "True Crime Thursdays," FOR MY MAN features salacious and shocking stories of women who have been arrested for crimes committed in the name of love. From a killing spree across the mid-west, being an inside informant at the DEA to murdering an un-supportive mother, these women have NO LIMITS as to how far they'll go for their men. And do not be misled, these are not the women you'd expect. They are straight A students, career police officers and once happily married women. These are the stories of the obsessions and weakness that fueled their fall from grace.

An overview of new episodes of FOR MY MAN is below:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

For My Man (Episode 516): Flirting With Danger (Darchelle Arnold)

Premiere: Thursday, August 1 at 9 p.m. ET

A frantic 911 call leads investigators to the scene of a brutal double-homicide, just outside of Atlanta. As police hunt for clues, a run of the mill traffic stop leads them to a surprising suspect - a young woman with a promising future and no criminal record. That's when they begin to unravel a deadly plot fueled by love, desperation, and the young woman's desire to take care of her man....no matter the cost.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

For My Man (Episode 517): Crossing the Line (Dolores Delgado)

Premiere: Thursday, August 8 at 9 p.m. ET

The murder of a new mother shocks a quiet community, especially when investigators learn that her estranged Army sergeant husband has an airtight alibi. Soon, a twisted love triangle emerges, one in which another young woman will stop at nothing to please her man.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

For My Man (Episode 518): Dangerously Desperate (Erica Stokes)

Premiere: Thursday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Police are stunned when two young men are brutally gunned down in their own backyard. A search for the killer sends investigators into the tempestuous world of a desperate and heartbroken lover, and a complex WEB OF LIES that conceals the heinous truth.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

For My Man (Episode 519): Blind Devotion (Victoria Harris)

Premiere: Thursday, August 22 at 9 p.m. ET

When detectives in Lubbock, Texas respond to an early-morning robbery turned homicide, they're not sure where to begin to look for the killer. Soon, surveillance video and an anonymous tip will lead them to a dangerous young man and his girlfriend, who was willing to go to any lengths to hide her man's secret.

