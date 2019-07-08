TRY MY LUCK Makes Television Debut in October 2019

This year has been very promising for filmmaker and comedian Dandrell Scott! From film nominations to a coveted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE audition, Scott continues to push the boundaries of his brand! Now, his comedic movie, "Try My Luck," has been licensed by the nationally televised show, "African American Short Films." This hourly program showcases black cinema across the United States, through their broadcast deals with ABC, FOX, NBC, and CBS. Beginning in October and ending in December, "Try My Luck" will be shown in several cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Oakland, Atlanta, and Baton Rouge.

The film centers around Mike, a man dealing with the downward spiral of his love life. In an effort to assist her brother, Mary arranges three blind dates for Mike. Yet, the consequences of each date leads to unfavorable results! The cast includes Karla-Renae' Harris, Andrea Adams, Fania Bourn, Ron Bardwell, Adrienne Brandyburg, Debra Warren, and Dandrell Scott.

Scott states, "This will be my third film licensed by African American Short Films! The other movies were animated shorts. This is my first physical appearance on national television! I'm really excited, and thankful to AASF for the opportunity to be seen."

African American Short Films will air "Try My Luck" every Sunday, starting October 2019. To view local city listings and broadcast times, visit www.dfaultent.com or www.badamitv.com/nowplaying.php.





