TRUTH SEEKERS Unleashes the Supernatural October 30

Amazon Prime Video announced the spine-tingling series today.

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the spine-tingling Amazon Original series Truth Seekers will premiere Friday, October 30. The official trailer for Truth Seekers was also released today. The eight-episode paranormal comedy series from Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End) will launch on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, just in time for a spook-tacular Halloween.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the goosebump-inducing adventures of the Truth Seekers, a team of part-time paranormal investigators who have teamed up to uncover and film ghostly sightings across the UK, sharing their hair-raising adventures on an online channel for all to see.

Grab your popcorn and tune in on Friday, October 30 to kick off the Halloween weekend in true ghoul style.

Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy drama series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling, and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

From the minds that gave us Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Sick Note and Paul, Truth Seekers is co-written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz who executive produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also serves as director.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles