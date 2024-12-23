TODAY's Hoda Kotb & Al Roker Return for NBC's 136th Rose Parade Coverage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Per tradition, NBC will ring in the new year with a live broadcast of the 136th Rose Parade. According to Deadline, TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb and TODAY weather and feature anchor Al Roker will return to the broadcast booth at Orange Grove Avenue at Colorado Boulevard for the telecast, airing Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET).

Roker celebrates 26 years of hosting the NBC telecast and this marks NBC's 98th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954. In addition to the NBC telecast, the parade will also be simulcast on Peacock.

Billie Jean King, sports icon and champion for equality, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Rose Parade.

The parade is set to begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover after which viewers will enjoy hundreds of energetic performers, including 24 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include 39 floats, 16 equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard, and the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.

The telecast is produced by Live Digital Entertainment. Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith are Executive Producers.

To create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the visuals of the parade.

