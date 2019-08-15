TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE Sequel Gets Release Date With Third Film Already In Production

Variety reports that the stars of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" have revealed its sequel's release date -- and announced that the third film in the franchise has already moved into production for good measure.

The movie series is based off Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy following high schooler Lara Jean Covey's romantic entanglements. The first film, a major hit for Netflix, starred Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The sequel, "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," adds Grease Live and Hamilton star Jordan Fisher, who will play another love interest for Condor's Lara Jean. It will be released on February 12.

The news was announced in an Instagram video, which you can watch below:

Read the original story on Variety.





