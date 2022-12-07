TNT to Premiere THE LAZARUS PROJECT Series In January
The series will premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9:00pm ET/PT.
TNT will premiere the new scripted action thriller, "The Lazarus Project," produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 9:00pm ET/PT.
"The Lazarus Project," acquired from NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios, is the first new scripted drama to appear on TNT since the April 2022 merger that brought Discovery and WarnerMedia together as Warner Bros. Discovery.
The high-impact drama is intended to appeal to broad, thrill-seeking audiences and to complement the network's big-ticket movies and more than 800 hours of sports.
"The Lazarus Project" is a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project - a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction.
George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won't let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction.
Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question of: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it? "The Lazarus Project" explores our desire to take charge of what is beyond our control and is a moving story of love and fate within a gripping action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
The series stars Emmy® Award and BAFTA-nominated Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You"), Anjli Mohindra ("Bodyguard"), Tom Burke ("Strike"), Caroline Quentin ("Bridgerton"), Rudi Dharmalingam ("Wakefield"), and Charly Clive ("Pure").
"The Lazarus Project" is produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Season 2 of "The Lazarus Project" is currently in production.
Watch the new trailer here:
