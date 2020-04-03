TNT Announces That Thursdays are Now 'ShaqNight'

TNT today announced that starting April 9, every Thursday is ShaqNight! Each week, Shaquille O'Neal and a revolving cast of his famous friends will join viewers on the couch to watch some of his favorite films. From their respective homes, Shaq and his guests will provide commentary, compete against each other in boredom busters, and dance along to a DJ session by Shaq himself! With extra help from members of Shaq's family, ShaqNights are bringing energy to the at-home movie watching experience. Then at 9:00pm ET/PT, the group will screen episodes of the new docuseries Shaq Life, which gives viewers an exclusive, no holds barred look into how the world's largest superstar lives his life.

Watch the trailer below!



To kick-off the inaugural ShaqNight, a donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America, an organization near and dear to Shaq. Each following Thursday, the network will donate to a charitable organization chosen by Shaq's guest.



"I can't wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights," said Shaquille O'Neal. "I hope ShaqNight will deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment into people's homes at a time when we need it most."



"Now more than ever, families are seeking out ways to connect, find comfort and be entertained," said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, and truTV. "In these challenging times, our aim is to go the extra mile to provide uplifting programming and Shaq, with his trademark extraordinary energy and enthusiasm, jumped at the chance to welcome viewers into his life."



Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the docuseries Shaq Life chronicles four-time NBA champion and current analyst on TNT's Emmy® Award-winning INSIDE THE NBA Shaquille O'Neal's pursuit to become the ultimate father, athlete, DJ and businessman. While fans wait for the NBA season to resume on TNT, Shaq Life will bring them their weekly helping of the basketball Hall of Famer.



Get to know Shaq as he explores his passions off the court; join him as he tours the world to establish himself as a DJ, navigates his partnership with a controversial franchise, trains with professional fighters for his first-ever MMA grappling match, raises his six children and expands his legacy. It's time for fans to meet the man behind the legend - a man with a charismatic sense of humor, an enormous heart and endless determination. Shaquille O'Neal is the ultimate renaissance man.



Shaq Life is produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn and James Macnab of The Content Group. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Emmy® Award winner Rory Karpf serve as executive producers. Karpf is also showrunner.





