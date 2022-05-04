TNT Acquires First Three Seasons of LUCIFER

TNT has acquired the first three seasons of the hit Warner Bros. Television/DC drama series "Lucifer." The series will make its debut on TNT today, Wednesday, May 4 at 3:00pm ET/PT, and will air every Wednesday with three episodes. This joins the recently acquired "Cold Case" premiering on TNT Monday, May 16.

"Lucifer," is the story of the original fallen angel. Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) abandoned his throne and retired to the city of Angels, where he meets and teams up with intriguing LAPD detective Chloe Becker (Lauren German) to take down criminals. Charming, charismatic, and devilishly handsome, Lucifer has a way of manipulating people into confessing their deepest, darkest secrets, which helps Detective Decker deliver justice.

Based upon the DC characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, "Lucifer" was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television. In addition to Ellis and German, the principal cast from the first three seasons includes Kevin Alejandro ("Southland," "True Blood"), DB Woodside ("Suits," "24"), Lesley-Ann Brandt ("The Librarians"), Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica"), Aimee Garcia ("The George Lopez Show"), Scarlett Estevez ("Daddy's Home"), with Tom Welling ("Smallville") and Rachael Harris ("The Hangover").

Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Len Wiseman, Sheri Elwood, and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers of the series, which was developed by Tom Kapinos.

