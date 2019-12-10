TLC to Premiere New Docu-Series HOT & HEAVY on January 7

Men who love plus-size women don't have a fetish, they have a preference, just like some men prefer blondes, others want more to love. But, it doesn't come so easily. This new docu-series follows three men who defend the honor of their significant others and face judgment due to their mixed-weight relationships. These couples endure difficult challenges both inside and outside of their relationships, as they're forced to answer the ultimate question: can love conquer all? HOT & HEAVY follows three couples in three one-hour episodes premiering Tuesday, January 7 at 10PM ET/PT.

The couples determined to prove to their skeptical friends, family and the public that love is love no matter what you look like are:

Joy and Chris have been going strong for three years and are ready to take their relationship to the next level, but family and friends have serious concerns that Joy won't be able to keep up with Chris's adventurous lifestyle due to her weight.

Kristin and Rusty have been married for two years and want a child more than anything, but when Kristin realizes she might need to get gastric bypass surgery in order to have a baby, disagreements arise.

Despite being over 400 lbs., Adrianna has a newfound confidence thanks to her boyfriend of two years, Ricardo; but with the endless attacks they face in public, how much will Adrianna be able to endure?

HOT & HEAVY is produced by This Is Just A Test for TLC.





