TLC Announces Return of Six Fan-Favorite Series in January 2020

New year, new episodes of beloved TLC shows! The holidays may be over in January, but viewers can keep the celebration going with new episodes of popular series including MY 600-LB LIFE, DR. PIMPLE POPPER, SAY YES TO THE DRESS AMERICA, SISTER WIVES, MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE and I AM JAZZ.

Premiere dates and series descriptions below:

MY 600-LB LIFE - Premieres Wednesday, January 1 at 8pm ET/PT

The emotional fan-favorite series MY 600-LB LIFE follows people who are struggling to escape the prison that their own bodies have become. Viewers will see first-hand their hardships with addiction, dependence and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships. Each episode will give viewers an inside look at the most extreme emotional and physical journeys to life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan, and their continued incredible progress thereafter, living the lives they had hoped for. Join the conversation on social media by using #My600lbLife, and catch up on past episodes here. MY 600-LB LIFE is produced for TLC by Megalomedia.

DR. PIMPLE POPPER - Premieres Thursday, January 2 at 9pm ET/PT

DR. PIMPLE POPPER features Dr. Sandra Lee, one of America's top dermatologists, as well as an Instagram and Youtube sensation, as she treats patients with unusual skin conditions and helps them lead a life free of embarrassment-one needle, Pop and scalpel at a time. In these new episodes, Dr. Lee deals with several patients with potentially life-threatening conditions, a woman whose self-confidence has been destroyed after years of bullying from bumps on her face for 20 years and a patient that has a large bump on his head that he has named his "on/off" button. Join the conversation on social media by using #DrPimplePopper and catch up on past episodes here. DR. PIMPLE POPPER is produced for TLC by Ping Pong Productions.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS AMERICA - Premieres Saturday, January 4 at 8pm ET/PT

The most epic wedding series and event in TLC history gets underway when one bride from every state, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico is flown to New York for a private shopping event for her dream dress at the world-famous Kleinfeld Bridal salon. Then they'll join charismatic host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli for an unprecedented group wedding spectacular full of glitz, gowns and glamour. Pulling double duty, Randy will officiate as each couple says "I do" in unison at New York City's iconic Central Park in a two-hour event capping off the engaging 10-part series. Joining him to help create the wedding event of a lifetime will be bridal designer Hayley Paige, who is stepping in as "America's bridesmaid", CAKE BOSS's Buddy Valastro, Emmy Award-winning host and style expert Lilliana Vazquez and fashion industry veteran Joe Zee. Randy will also be hitting the road to surprise 10 brides, revealing the news they've been chosen and getting a taste of life in their hometowns. The featured brides are: Katie K. (Evans, GA), Erin Looney (Lesage, WV), Sammi Jo Woodard (Basalt, CO), Helecia Williams (Houston, TX), Lindsay Stegemoller (Phoenix, AZ), Jackie Chiao (Washington, D.C.), Cassandra Foley (Philadelphia, PA), Lacy Galas (Rockford, MI), Sky Pelham (Orange, CA) and LoAles Cruz (Bronx, NY). Join the conversation on social media by using #SYTTD. SAY YES TO THE DRESS AMERICA is produced for TLC by Half Yard Productions, a RED ARROW Studios company.

SISTER WIVES - Premieres Sunday, January 5 at 10pm ET/PT

The SISTER WIVES have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family's polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they've ever been. Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties THE FAMILY needs for Kody's four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster. In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there's much to celebrate as well. Meri's daughter Mariah and her girlfriend Audrey get engaged and Janelle's daughter Madison has a second baby! Join the conversation on social media by using #SisterWives and catch up on past episodes here. SISTER WIVES is produced for TLC by Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films.

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE - Premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 8pm ET/PT

The series follows Whitney Thore as she juggles her dance career, continues to fight through body shaming while dealing with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and navigates the hilarious and emotional circle of her family and friends. This season Whitney has made some big changes with a new business and a new life in Charlotte, North Carolina. But with Whitney's new opportunities and a new love interest, her friends back in Greensboro feel left behind. Meanwhile, Whitney's fitness journey continues as she pushes herself to complete new challenges and hit new records. Join the conversation on social media by using #MyBigFatFabLife and catch up on past episodes here. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE is produced for TLC by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate Company.

I AM JAZZ - Premieres Tuesday, January 28 at 9pm ET/PT

Jazz Jennings began her transition to becoming the girl that she has always been at the age of five, and she dreamed that one day her inner and outer self would be in alignment. Now, the transgender teen advocate continues in her most intimate journey yet, undergoing another procedure related to the gender affirmation surgery that viewers followed last season. Meanwhile, her day-to-day life isn't slowing down either as she maneuvers through her senior year of high school. After nervously awaiting her college admissions letters, Jazz must make a difficult decision between attending the elite Harvard University or faraway Pomona College; plus, as the valedictorian of her class and with graduation fast approaching, she is confronted with the pressure of writing a highly anticipated speech. Viewers will also follow along this season as Jazz navigates her post-breakup relationship and takes on planning a massive fundraising event to help her friend Noelle raise money for her own gender affirmation surgery, throwing a drag show that will feature her friends and family. With all these life-changing events, Jazz struggles to maintain balance and becomes increasingly overwhelmed by the mounting pressures of life. Join the conversation on social media by using #IAmJazz and catch up on past episodes here. I AM JAZZ is produced for TLC by This Is Just a Test.





