TLC Announces New Series DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS

Tuesday nights on TLC are about to hit a growth spurt as the #1 cable network for women proudly introduces DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS, premiering Tuesday, August 11 at 10pm ET/PT. Fans of TLC will fall in love with this energetic and loving young family with 14 children comprising quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins -- all of whom were remarkably conceived naturally.

Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day. The new kids on the block in TLC's popular family neighborhood, Karen and Deon Derrico always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)! Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart.

"TLC has always been the home for extraordinary families, and with multiple multiples the Derricos take 'extraordinary' to a whole new level!" said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee. "They bring a fresh voice, perspective and willingness to share their culture and values. And while their size may be unique, their story is universally relatable -- devoted parents trying to raise their children the best way they know how all while navigating life's ups and downs. We are proud and excited to introduce TLC viewers to the Derricos."

In this premiere season, Karen is pregnant with triplets, and it hasn't been an easy time for her or Deon. At 24 weeks, Karen's doctor advises she spend the remainder of her pregnancy in the hospital, which means Deon will have to manage the household with 11 children - all on his own. Nothing goes according to plan, and the Derricos are faced with surprise after surprise as they welcome three newborns while working hard to give their other 11 children ranging from 2-14 years old, all the love and attention they need.

The original TLCGo series, THE DERRICO FAMILY: INSIDE THE EPISODE will give viewers a behind the scenes look as the Derricos dish on their lives, parenting and all the moments the cameras didn't capture. THE DERRICO FAMILY: MEET THE KIDS will air exclusively on Facebook and introduce the 14 kids that make up the #thederricos from the oldest teen to the youngest baby triplets.

Join the conversation on social media and stay up to date on the latest updates by following TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS is produced by Big City TV, part of The Content Group for TLC.

Related Articles View More TV Stories