TLC Announces New Series 1000-LB BEST FRIENDS

Building on the success of 1000-LB Sisters, which continues to deliver ratings gold with its highest-rated season ever, TLC TODAY announced its newest transformation series, 1000-LB Best Friends. Vannessa and Meghan are larger-than-life Best Friends, and along with their pals Tina and Ashely, they are battling obesity with heart and humor. This gregarious girl gang will embark on a journey of sisterhood, weight loss, and self-discovery. 1000-LB Best Friends premieres on TLC and discovery+ on Monday, February 7 at 10pm ET/PT.

"The ratings success of 1000-LB SISTERS has made one thing clear-our audience loves personal journeys of transformation featuring authentic, bold and very boisterous personalities, which is why we're excited to introduce this brand-new series, 1000-lb Best Friends," said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. "This show is about weight loss and leading a healthier lifestyle just as much as it is about a tight-knit group of girlfriends that love to have a good time. By the end of the first episode, viewers will be asking themselves if their friend group has a Vannessa, a Meghan, a Tina or an Ashely."

Vannessa and Meghan, whom viewers first met on TOO LARGE, were bullied for their weight all the way back in middle school and ever since then, they have had each other's backs. When Meghan peaked at almost 600-lbs, they decided it was time to take control of their lives and pursue weight loss surgery. Meghan qualified while Vannessa didn't, however Meghan's weight loss has stalled out since she went ahead with the surgery. Power comes in numbers and now with Tina and Ashely, they are making a pact and recommitting to their original goal to turn their lives around. Ashely previously underwent weight-loss surgery, but she's put back on all the weight she lost and is once again pursuing surgery to get back on track. Tina, on the other hand, isn't ready to take on the risks of surgery, so she plans to lose the excess weight on her own.

From camping to swimming in the ocean, these friends are determined to get out of the sedentary habits that have led them to where they are now. Whether it's exercise, doctors' appointments or therapy sessions, they'll rely on each other to get through it all. But with four big personalities, they are bound to ruffle each other's feathers. Will the gang be able to overcome their insecurities and self-doubt in time to attend their high school reunion as a fiercely fabulous, united front?

Viewers can go behind-the-scenes in the digital midform series 1000-lb Best Friends: Inside the Episode, premiering on discovery+ and TLCgo, where Meghan & Vannessa sit down, spill the tea, and provide commentary on all episodes. Meghan & Vannessa are also giving their two cents on high fashion, trendy hairstyles, and Gen Z slang in a hilarious social media series.