TINY TOONS LOONIVERSITY Ordered to Series at HBO Max & Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network and HBO Max are returning to Acme Acres with a series order for Tiny Toons Looniversity, an all-new half hour animated comedy series featuring characters from the Emmy Award-winning Tiny Toon Adventures from Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Amblin Television. Under the two-season straight-to-series order, Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (Throwing Shade podcast) will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer. Nate Cash (Adventure Time) is also on board as co-executive producer.

Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the gang follow their comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

"Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). "Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again."

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said: "For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation. The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy."

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Co-Presidents, Amblin Television said: "These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many. We're thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite."

Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Clint LaVigne, VP of Television at Amblin Television and Audrey Diehl, Senior Vice President of Series at Warner Bros. Animation will oversee day-to-day creative affairs of the series.

