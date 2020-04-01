TIGER KING Director Teases a Sequel

Tiger King co-director Eric Goode has opened up and shared that he doesn't believe a Hollywood version is a good idea.

Goode told Page Six, "I felt the documentary series really says it all. It'd be really hard to reenact in a way that would do justice to the story. Sometimes dramatization makes a story better, in this case, I'm not sure that it would."

However, Goode shares he already has footage for a potential second season of the docuseries.

He said, "There are a lot of questions that people would like answered, and we will see if we can answer those. We do have a ton of footage. We did film [more] after we locked picture. We did film the sentencing [of Joe Exotic] and John [Finlay] with his new teeth."

Read the original story on Page Six.





