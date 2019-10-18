THEY CLONED TYRONE Taps John Boyega to Star

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Boyega will star in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi feature "They Cloned Tyrone."

The film is described as a pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper, in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier wrote the script.

Boyega is best known for playing Finn in the most recent "Star Wars" films; "The Rise of Skywalker" will be released this winter.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





