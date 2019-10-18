THEY CLONED TYRONE Taps John Boyega to Star

Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  
THEY CLONED TYRONE Taps John Boyega to Star

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Boyega will star in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi feature "They Cloned Tyrone."

The film is described as a pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper, in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier wrote the script.

Boyega is best known for playing Finn in the most recent "Star Wars" films; "The Rise of Skywalker" will be released this winter.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, & More Join Cast of Aretha Franklin Biopic Starring Jennifer Hudson
  • Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman's Series MAKING IT Returns on December 2
  • Disney+ Renews HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Ahead of Its Debut
  • Rob Riggle to Host AMERICAN VALOR: A SALUTE TO OUR HEROES