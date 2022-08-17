THE VOICE Sets Season 22 Premiere Date With Camila Cabello

Four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the strongest vocalists across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season.

Multi-Grammy-nominated Cuban-born singer-songwriter and actress Camila Cabello claims her red chair alongside superstar returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Carson Daly returns as host.

Season 22 Battle Advisors include

Team Legend: Critically acclaimed two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan

Team Camila: Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth

Team Blake: Grammy Award-nominated, chart-topping COUNTRY MUSIC star Jimmie Allen

Team Gwen: Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Sean Paul, who is considered one of Jamaica's most prolific artists

This season will showcase a new format element during the Knockout Rounds. For the first time ever, this phase of the competition will include three-way knockouts. The stakes have never been higher for the coaches and their artists as they vie for the win. In lieu of enlisting a mega mentor, coaches will work with their artists directly to prepare them as best as possible for this new challenge.

The previous season of "The Voice" was the #1 unscripted show for the third year in a row - once again topping all broadcast competition in total viewers.

"The Voice" is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.