THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Tom Cruise, Conan O'Brien
Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Conan O'Brien and John Cusack lead the week's guest roster.
NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Tom Cruise, Lili Reinhart, Sandra Bullock, Mike D, Queen Latifah, Dave Franco, Conan O'Brien, Brandon Flowers, Lauren Lapkus, John Cusack, Cara Delevingne, Chef Daniel Humm, Karl-Anthony Towns, Sienna Miller and Stefano Domenicali. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Suki Waterhouse, Mike D 5D, Brandon Flowers and Cara Delevingne.
'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: September 17 - September 24
Thursday, September 17: Guests include Tom Cruise, Lili Reinhart and musical guest Suki Waterhouse. Show #2342
Friday, September 18: Guests include Sandra Bullock, Mike D and musical guest Mike D 5D. (OAD 9/8/26)
Monday, September 21: Guests include Queen Latifah, Dave Franco and comedian Ethan Simmons-Patterson. Show #2343
Tuesday, September 22: Guests include Conan O'Brien, Brandon Flowers, Lauren Lapkus and musical guest Brandon Flowers. Show #2344
Wednesday, September 23: Guests include John Cusack, Cara Delevingne, Chef Daniel Humm and musical guest Cara Delevingne. Show #2345
**Thursday, September 24: Guests include Karl-Anthony Towns, Sienna Miller, Stefano Domenicali and comedian Gary Simons. Show #2346
**denotes changes or additions
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