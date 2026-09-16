SCRUBS Season 2 Trailer Teases Sacred Heart's Doctors Mentoring New Interns
The two-episode premiere leads into next-day streaming availability.
ABC has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the SCRUBS revival, offering a first look at J.D., Turk and Elliot as they take on new roles mentoring the next generation of doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital. The two-episode season premiere airs September 30 on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.
The revival brings back Zach Braff as J.D., Donald Faison as Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot, characters who have moved from interns to respected doctors within the Sacred Heart ecosystem. The trailer builds on the show's central dynamic, following the trio as they balance guiding younger colleagues with the everyday pressures of hospital life.
According to details shared alongside the trailer, the season follows the doctors navigating this next chapter alongside a mix of new and returning characters, with the promise of both comedic and emotional moments along the way. The setup continues the season's focus on how the original cast has evolved since their days as Sacred Heart interns.
More on the season's rollout and cast was detailed in SCRUBS Season 2 Trailer Released Ahead of Revival Premiere, which noted the premiere's simulcast plans across ABC, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
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