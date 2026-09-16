SCRUBS Season 2 Trailer Teases Sacred Heart's Doctors Mentoring New Interns

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





ABC has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the SCRUBS revival, offering a first look at J.D., Turk and Elliot as they take on new roles mentoring the next generation of doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital. The two-episode season premiere airs September 30 on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.

The revival brings back Zach Braff as J.D., Donald Faison as Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot, characters who have moved from interns to respected doctors within the Sacred Heart ecosystem. The trailer builds on the show's central dynamic, following the trio as they balance guiding younger colleagues with the everyday pressures of hospital life.

According to details shared alongside the trailer, the season follows the doctors navigating this next chapter alongside a mix of new and returning characters, with the promise of both comedic and emotional moments along the way. The setup continues the season's focus on how the original cast has evolved since their days as Sacred Heart interns.

More on the season's rollout and cast was detailed in SCRUBS Season 2 Trailer Released Ahead of Revival Premiere, which noted the premiere's simulcast plans across ABC, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link