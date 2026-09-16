NBC's Gadi Schwartz Rides New 72 MPH FAST & FURIOUS Coaster at Universal

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NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz strapped in for a ride on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the new rollercoaster that has just opened at Universal Studios Hollywood, reporting live for TODAY. The coaster, inspired by the long-running Fast and Furious film franchise, launches cars up to 72 miles per hour, sending them zooming past guests still waiting in line.

According to details shared with TODAY, the attraction was roughly a decade in the making before finally debuting at the Hollywood theme park. It is being billed as a technological first for Universal, a distinction tied to the high-speed launch mechanism that propels riders past those queued for their turn.

Schwartz's report captured the ride from the inside, giving viewers a firsthand look at the launch sequence and speed that set Hollywood Drift apart from other coasters at the park. The segment focused on the mechanics and sensation of the ride itself, highlighting how the Fast and Furious franchise's emphasis on speed translates into the physical experience for park guests.

The appearance underscores how the Fast and Furious brand, built around car culture and high-speed action on screen, has been adapted into a live thrill-ride experience at Universal Studios Hollywood, giving fans of the films a way to experience that speed in person.

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