 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Colin Kaepernick Explains Anthem Kneeling Decision, Says NFL Return Unlikely

The former quarterback says he still avoids watching NFL games.

By:



Colin Kaepernick sat down with TODAY to discuss his new memoir, "The Perilous Fight," reflecting on the choices that led him to kneel during the national anthem while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Describing his mindset at the time, Kaepernick said, "I had a sense of, 'Well, I have to do something... What action am I going to take to try to change this?'"

The former NFL quarterback also addressed why he no longer watches football, a habit that has continued since his last season in the league. He explained that returning to the field would require substantial change that he has not yet seen materialize, telling TODAY, "The scale and magnitude of change that needs to happen, largely hasn't."

Much of the conversation centered on the personal and professional fallout from his anthem protest, a moment that reshaped his career and became a flashpoint in national conversations about race and sports. Kaepernick used the interview to revisit that period through the lens of his memoir, offering his own account of the decision-making process behind it.

The interview gives Kaepernick a platform to detail, in his own words, the reasoning behind one of the more consequential protests in modern American sports, as he continues to promote "The Perilous Fight."

Recent Articles
Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer
Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer
9/10/2026
HOWARD STERN's SiriusXM Show Heads To HBO Max With New Trailer
HOWARD STERN's SiriusXM Show Heads To HBO Max With New Trailer
9/9/2026
LINCOLN IN THE BARDO Adds Meryl Streep, Colman Domingo, Bill Hader, Tom Waits
LINCOLN IN THE BARDO Adds Meryl Streep, Colman Domingo, Bill Hader, Tom Waits
9/3/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts